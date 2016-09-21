By BARBARA GREEN

With almost all of his 10 years of teaching experience at the high school and middle school levels, Blake Enlow took a “roll of the dice” coming to Bowie in November 2011 to work as elementary school principal.

It was a winning hand with a job he fell in love with, but as this past school year began to wind down an opportunity to move over to the junior high principal came up and he grabbed it; however, that didn’t last long as less than a month later he was named high school principal.

Amy Murphey resigned from BJH to make a move to lead Nocona Middle School, and in a surprising resignation, Kelly Shackelford left BHS taking the principal’s job at Glen Rose High School. Shackelford had been principal since 2011 and with BISD since 2002.

