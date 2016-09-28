Bowie EDC signs contract to build Bowie Business Park

With the final contracts signed and sealed, work is expected to begin this week on the Bowie Business Park, a project of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation.

At the Sept. 21 meeting of the board, the BEDC signed a contract with Wilson Contracting to build infrastructure in the park located along U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125.

In August the board accepted a low bid from the Wichita Falls company at a cost of $2,258,866.15. The project will install an eight-inch concrete road in the park and all utilities, which will be located underground.Read the full story in the mid-week News.

Pictured: Bert Cunningham, chairman of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, talks with Chad Wilson, vice president of Wilson Contracting, Wichita Falls, as they sign contracts to build the new Bowie Business Park.(Photo by Dani Blackburn)