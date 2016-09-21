Bowie Elementary begins second year of mentor training

The Bowie Boosting Our Jackrabbits Onward mentor program staff is looking for new mentors to add for the 16/17 school year.

The training for new mentors will be Sept. 26 at the Bowie Elementary campus from 1-2 p.m. or from 6-7 p.m.

The staff is seeking community volunteers to assist Bowie Independent School District students by developing lasting relationships.

The staff believes investing in the life of a child may assist in life long achievement as noticed by the Big Brothers Big Sisters fact sheet.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.