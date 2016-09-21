Bowie Elementary begins second year of mentor training

09/21/2016 SCHOOL NEWS 0

The Bowie Boosting Our Jackrabbits Onward mentor program staff is looking for new mentors to add for the 16/17 school year.
The training for new mentors will be Sept. 26 at the Bowie Elementary campus from 1-2 p.m. or from 6-7 p.m.
The staff is seeking community volunteers to assist Bowie Independent School District students by developing lasting relationships.
The staff believes investing in the life of a child may assist in life long achievement as noticed by the Big Brothers Big Sisters fact sheet.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

WP-Backgrounds Lite by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann 1010 Wien