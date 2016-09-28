Bowie Hospital Authority taking steps to dissolve

The Bowie Hospital Authority will conduct its first meeting since May 20 during a special called session at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28 to discuss the dissolution of the board.

The discussion on the legal steps for dissolution will be conducted in an executive session with the board’s attorney.

Trustees also will discuss the contract for custodian of the escrow account with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the accounts payable.

Other items on the agenda include discussion of current board members terms and review of the financial report by Kim Cooper. The report will include the cash report, estimate revenue and expense needs and the errors and omissions insurance premium.

The hospital was sold earlier this year and there are plans for it to reopen in early fall under the new owners and a new name, Central Hospital of Bowie. Watch in the weekend News for covereage of the meeting.