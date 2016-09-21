Bowie ISD cancels November election due to no contested races

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees cancelled the November elections due to no contested races and tackled an assortment of topics at their Monday night meeting.

The board has two places on the fall ballot and they will be filled by Shea Brown, incumbent in place three and Warren Price, place four. Longtime Trustee Todd McMurray chose not to run for re-election in place four.

BISD recognized the volunteers participating in the debut year of the mentoring program at Bowie Elementary School. Counselor Mark Neese explained the idea for the program came from some members at First United Methodist Church who approached him about what the school needed.

The mentoring program was developed and began its initial year with 26 mentors who spend about one hour each week at the campus. They conduct a 30-minute lesson on various topics and then 30 minutes of reading. The second year begins on Oct. 17 as the mentors return to campus.

Red the full story of the meeting in the mid-week News.

Pictured: Some of the mentors recognized Monday night include: Marie Frazier, Brenda Ogle, Sandy Ramsey, Carolyn Bassham, Todd McMurray and Jonathan Pastusek, all shown with Counselor Mark Neese. (Photo by Barbara Green)