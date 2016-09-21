Bowie Jackrabbits prepare for homecoming Friday

09/21/2016 NEWS 0

bhs-art-club-2
Members of the Bowie Art Club were busy painting windows in downtown Bowie Sunday getting everything decorated for this week’s homecoming activities. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The theme for this Friday’s Bowie High School Homecoming is “Jackrabbit Heroes: Legends of Bowie.”
Activities are planned throughout the day on Sept 23 to include the entire community said Bowie High Principal Blake Enlow.
There will be a small pep rally at the elementary school at 8:30 a.m. and then move over to the intermediate school at 9:15 a.m.
The junior high school students will travel to Jackrabbit Stadium for the community-wide pep rally at 12:05 p.m. All those who wish to support the maroon and white are invited to attend.

Read about all the activities in the mid-week News and follow coverage at bowienewsonline.com.

Top photo: (Not listed in standing order) Senior king and queen candidates are: Jessica Ragan, Amethy Jaster, Henslee Ogle, Kylie Robinson, Alexi Noetzelman, Brandon Hutto, Rylen Richardson, Preston Cunningham, L.B. Clement and Laramie Durham. Class prince and princess are: Freshman, Riley Harris and Landra Parr; sophomore, Jacob Skinner and Lake Cullum; and junior, Jeffery Howard and Kamryn Cantwell. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

WP-Backgrounds Lite by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann 1010 Wien