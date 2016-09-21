Bowie Jackrabbits prepare for homecoming Friday

The theme for this Friday’s Bowie High School Homecoming is “Jackrabbit Heroes: Legends of Bowie.”

Activities are planned throughout the day on Sept 23 to include the entire community said Bowie High Principal Blake Enlow.

There will be a small pep rally at the elementary school at 8:30 a.m. and then move over to the intermediate school at 9:15 a.m.

The junior high school students will travel to Jackrabbit Stadium for the community-wide pep rally at 12:05 p.m. All those who wish to support the maroon and white are invited to attend.

Read about all the activities in the mid-week News and follow coverage at bowienewsonline.com.

Top photo: (Not listed in standing order) Senior king and queen candidates are: Jessica Ragan, Amethy Jaster, Henslee Ogle, Kylie Robinson, Alexi Noetzelman, Brandon Hutto, Rylen Richardson, Preston Cunningham, L.B. Clement and Laramie Durham. Class prince and princess are: Freshman, Riley Harris and Landra Parr; sophomore, Jacob Skinner and Lake Cullum; and junior, Jeffery Howard and Kamryn Cantwell. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)