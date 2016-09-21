Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department readies fish fry, concert

The Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department will present its annual fish fry, live music concert and auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Bowie Community Center.

Enjoy the fish fry, along with music by Mark Murphey. Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. or sell-out.

There will be a live auction along with a prize drawing for an AR15 rifle, a Remington 1911 .45 pistol, a 6 1/2-foot by 12-foot trailer and a cajun fryer. Tickets are $5 each.

The Bowie Rural VFD Music Fest continues at 9 p.m. with a concert with Sam Riggs and Robynn Shayne. Tickets are $20 prior to the event and $25 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the concert.

To buy tickets go to www.outhousetickets.com or at The Rack in downtown Bowie.

Pictured: Members Randal Preuninger and Ray Jones in a 2015 grant presentation from the Texas Forest Service. (News file photo)