Central Hospital of Bowie names new CCO; seeks to hire employees

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

Administrators will recruit employees for the new Central Hospital of Bowie at a job fair today from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chief Executive Officer Faraz Hashmi will be present to help interview potential candidates.

While the exact number of hires depends on full-time versus part-time staff availability; administrators plan to employee approximately 50 full-time equivalents with a plan to grow. Hashmi hopes to hire many of those employees from the Bowie area.

“The main idea is to bring back people here within the area as much as possible,” said Hashmi. “We are a community-centered hospital, and that means hiring people for those jobs, as many as possible, from here.”

Read the full story in your weekend News.