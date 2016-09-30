Chicken and Bread Days 2016 schedule of events

9 a.m.: BTX Bike Rally, starts at the corner of Smythe and Wise.

9-10 a.m.: Fiddler’s Contest Registration, Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut. Contest starts at 10 a.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Heritage Market – Food and crafts at Tarrant and Smythe

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Town & Art Alley, Walnut and Smythe

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Piston Heads Auto Club Car Show, Tarrant St, between Mason and Smythe streets

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Art show, community room, 304 N. Mason

10:30 a.m.: Righteous Blues Band, Main Stage on Smythe

11:45 a.m.: Egg toss contest, in front of main stage

12 p.m.: Higher Purpose Dance Studio performance, main stage

12:15 p.m.: Pumpkin Sweep Contest, in front of main stage

12:30 p.m.: Dakota Burns, main stage

12 – 1 p.m.: Pedal Puller’s Registration, corner of Tarrant and Walnut. Competition starts at 1:35 p.m.

2 p.m.: Pat Waters, main stage

*Please note locations of some events could move around slightly due to construction underway in downtown. Please ask a Main Street volunteer if you have questions.