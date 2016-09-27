Christine Epps Thompson

November 1, 1940 – September 20, 2016

SAINT JO – Christine Epps Thompson, 75, died Sept. 20, 2016.

A visitation was at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo with the Rev. Jeff Roe officiating. Burial followed at Center Point Cemetery.

Thompson was born Nov. 1, 1940 to John and Eva Mae (Taylor) Epps. She married Robert E. Thompson on Sept. 28, 1957.

Thompson was an educated woman with a bachelor’s degree, two master degrees and a PhD. She worked at Tarleton State University and Texas A&M as a librarian. She and Robert moved to Milwaukee, where she taught library science at the University of Wisconsin.

She relocated to the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, where she was offered a tenureship. She was head of the library science and a professor of library science. She was there for 10 years before she retired.

In 2002, Robert and Christine moved to Bells. Christine volunteered at the public library in Whitewright for several years.

She was preceded in death by her: parents, John Epps and Eva Mae (Taylor) Epps and sister, Carolyn Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Thompson Jr., Bells; sons, Tommy Thompson, and Robert K. Thompson both of Whitewright; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tobie and Johnell Thompson, Saint Jo.