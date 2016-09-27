Commissioners to meet in called session Wednesda

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 in called session.
The court will consider a financial commitment for matching funds for a mitigation plan with Nortex Regional Planning Commission. This grant application could make the county eligible for grants for things such as storm shelters.
A discussion on how to pay employees at the sheriff’s office is back on the agenda.
Sheriff Paul Cunningham made the request at a Sept. 12 meeting, explaining deputies currently receive a larger check at the first part of the month and a smaller check at the end. The first request was not approved.

