County trash convenience station goes to one Saturday a month

Due to a low number of people using the trash convenience station located at the old experiment station property, Montague County Commissioners approved a request to reduce the service to one Saturday a month.

Ron Toye, Progressive Waste Management, met with the court at its Monday meeting. He said the site located on county-owned property on Farm-to-Market Road 456, has been open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and they are averaging about $14 a day, which is “not cost effective for us.”

Commissioner Bob Langford said he does not understand why more people don’t use it because he gets asked about it all the time.

“I think they use our bar ditches more than anything else,” said Langford.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.