CROSS COUNTRY: Byler takes fifth at Benbrook

Bowie High School runner Cody Byler raced in with a fifth-place finish, recording a time of 19 minutes, 1.18 seconds, at the Benbrook Invitational on Friday at Dutch Branch.

Byler helped Bowie finish fifth as team with 115 points.

Spenser Meekins was next for Bowie in 24th (20:07.96) over the 5,000-meter course. Kason Spikes placed 28th (20:21.10). Hadley Morgan wasn’t too far behind in 30th (20:25.81).

Mitchell Hanafin was 49th, Bryson Moore 65th, Riley Harris 66th, Seth Robinson 67th, Logan Lawhorn 69th, Evan Kennedy 73rd, Tyler Nelson 75th, Keck Jones 76th, Braden Armstrong 78th, Justin Franklin 79th, Dayton Shook 81st and Taylor Pigg 86th. The field had 97 runners.

Gomez earns top finish

Nocona’s Joan Gomez earned a ninth-place finish at the Lovejoy Cross Country Fall Festival in McKinney on Saturday.

Gomez clocked in with a time of 18:17 as the Indians finished 10th with 272 points.

“This was a very large meet, and I was very impressed with how we did,” said head coach Jenni Luke.

John Womack was next for Nocona in 55th, Luis Rico 58th, Manuel Rico 75th, Landon Langford 97th and Cooper Harris 103rd in an extremely large field.

Sandusky grabs medal in Alvord

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky recorded a time of 19:56.13, which was good enough for eighth at the Alvord Invitational on Saturday.

Matthew Gilbert ran for Gold-Burg, grabbing 18th in 21:45.65. Alvord’s Matthew Johnson was the winner in 18:45.56.

Stephen Bell, Jacob Eckeberger and Jacob Reno ran for Gold-Burg boys as junior varsity entrants.

Gold-Burg finished just outside the medals in the girls race with Madi Eckeberger 16th (20:17.13), Haley Davis 17th, Megan Metz 19th, Danielle Parr 20th and Shelby Horton 21st. Read more in the Sept. 28 Bowie News.

Skyler Sandusky earned eighth, which was good enough for a medal at the Alvord Invitational on Saturday. Sandusky is shown with his coach and father, Steve Sandusky. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)