Dorothy Adeline Dryg

September 1, 1924 – September 8, 2016

NOCONA — Dorothy Adeline Dryg, 92, died Sept. 8, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Nocona Hills Community Church with the minister Ron Wilson officiating.

The family will have a private burial at a later date.

Dryg was born Sept. 1, 1924 to Eckman Anderson and Olivia Dahl in Swift Falls, MN.

She married Bill Dryg on July 11, 2001 in Albuquerque, NM. Dryg was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Dryg, Nocona; four sons, Jon Kolbensvik, Flower Mound, Joel Robert Wolfe, Washington, Robert Dryg, San Antonio and Mike Dryg, Saginaw; three daughters, Julie An Oakes, Whitney, Terri Ann Dryg, Denver, CO and Kimberly Dryg, Irving; 26 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Nocona Hills Community Church Mission Fund, Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255, or Hands Up Nocona, TX.