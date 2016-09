Forestburg High School has announced its homecoming nominees. The Longhorns will celebrate homecoming on Sept. 23. Front: Kurtis Smith and Jacqueline McLean. Middle: JD Moore, Kassidy Travis, and Carson Rowlett. Back: Wyatt Park, MaKayla Mason, Haley Nolan, Stevie Carroll, Hope Phipps, and Skyler Sandusky. Not pictured: Carson Cross.