Gas Junkies first show a big hit

The Nocona Gas Junkies had its first annual Wheels and Grills Car Show on Sept. 24 in conjunction with the activities at the Horton Classic Car Museum.

NGJ officials report there were 41 entries for the competition and its members did not enter, only displayed their vehicles. There were 30 NGJ vehicles for a total of 71 on display in downtown Nocona.

James Putnam won best of show with his 1984 Chevrolet pickup. (Pictured) See all the results in the weekend News.