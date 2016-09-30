Get ready for the Oct. 8 Bowie News Pet Fair; support our local shelters

Enjoy a day of fun with four-legged friends at the first annual Bowie News Pet Fair at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 at The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut St.

For those who would like to have their cat or dog vaccinated for a reduced cost, or want to adopt a new family member, this is a great chance to do so. Guests from Shelter HEARTS, Lucky Paws Animal Shelter and Easy Street Animal Shelter will all be in attendance.

Fair guests will get cookies and a special treat pack for their pet. There also will be drawings for door prizes. This fair is sponsored by The Bowie News.

A clinic conducted by Montague County 4-H will start at 9 a.m. Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic will be available to give shots as part of the clinic from 9-10:30 a.m and Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The cost for canine vaccines are: Rabies, $10; DHLPP, $25; Lymes, $20; Bordetella, $15; Rattlesnake, $15 and nail trim, $5.

The cost for feline vaccines are: Rabies, $10; FVRCP, $15; FeLV, $20 and nail trim, $5.

Local pet businesses, like Waggin’ Tail Dog Ranch, will be in attendance.

The winners of the first annual Bowie News cutest pet contest will be announced at the beginning of the fair. Twelve winners were chosen from 128 entries.

The winners will be featured in the upcoming pet calendar, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the three county animal shelters. Thirteen-month calendars go on sale in November, just in time for Christmas. Watch for details and locations in your News.

Voting is still going on for the cutest Bowie News employee pet to be featured in the calendar so cast a vote at www.bowienewsonline.com.