Gold-Burg cancels Friday’s homecoming festivities; may reschedule

09/27/2016 NEWS 0

Due to King’s Academy forfeiting this Friday’s football game against Gold-Burg High, plans for homecoming have been cancelled.
Superintendent Roger Ellis said all festivities have been cancelled and early next week a decision will be made on possibly rescheduling a game or moving homecoming to basketball season.

