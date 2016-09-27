Due to King’s Academy forfeiting this Friday’s football game against Gold-Burg High, plans for homecoming have been cancelled.
Superintendent Roger Ellis said all festivities have been cancelled and early next week a decision will be made on possibly rescheduling a game or moving homecoming to basketball season.
Gold-Burg cancels Friday’s homecoming festivities; may reschedule
