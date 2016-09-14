Grand Jury issues indictments

Fifteen cases were presented to the Montague County Grand Jury on Monday.

District Attorney Paige Williams reported 14 cases received “true bill” indictments and one no bill. Two cases were sealed. The following people were indicted on various charges.

Johnny Lee Wilkins, 37, evading arrest or detention of vehicle from an August 23 arrest, no bond.

Montague County Investigator Chris Hughes said Saint Jo Police Chief Tyler Roy and Officer Michael Montgomery assisted Montague County Sheriff’s Deputies who were involved in a pursuit with a motor vehicle.

