HIGH SCHOOL FISHING: Bowie earns a 2nd

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie High School fishing team boat captain Rusty Edwwards thought the anglers struggled at times during Saturday’s season-opening meet at Lake Lewisville.

Despite that, Bowie still produced historic results as Jeremy Stone and Kyler Ratliff scored the Jackrabbits’ best-ever finish in second place.

Stone and Ratliff caught five fish weighing 16.61 pounds, 1.3 pounds less than Aledo’s team of Tate Pokrifesak and Cooper Howington. The bag limit is five fish.

Edwards said it was challenging for Bowie to fish, especially noting there were 259 other two-person teams attempting the same task.

“It was a very large turnout,” Edwards said. “We had two teams do really well. Our other teams caught a fish here and there. But, it’s a good start, and we’re looking forward to catching more fish.”

Bowie’s anglers are now becoming tournament-savvy, and they handled weather conditions well.

Skies were partly cloudy, but the wind was the story of the day. Edwards said the wind produced choppy waters.

But, with the cold front advancing through due to those winds, the fish were quite active.

So, Stone and Ratliff are now second place in the angler of the year of the standings.

“Hopefully, the boys will maintain that high place and that it’s just the beginning for them,” Edwards added. Read more in the Sept. 28 Bowie News.

Bowie boat captain James Wilkins stands with bass club members Kyler Ratliff and Jeremy Stone after the two-person team captured second place overall in Lewisville Saturday. (Courtesy photo)