HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gold-Burg wins two more

Gold-Burg continued its winning ways, and earned a third victory on Monday evening.

The Bears were originally expected to play King’s Academy this Friday. However, King’s has forfeited the game, and won 2-0.

This may actually help the Bears, who now have two weeks to prepare for undefeated Bryson, one of the saltiest six-man programs in the region this season.

Gold-Burg racked up 610 yards in offense in an 80-31 victory over Northside, the game was stopped at the 1:11 mark of the third quarter. The Bears averaged a whopping 13.5 yards per rush.

“We are playing programs similar to us,” Gold-Burg head coach Jay Johnson said. “We’re ecstatic. We put up a lot of points, and played fairly well.”

Northside scored mainly when given a short field from special teams.

Blake Allen was efficient, going 9-of-17 for 174 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Read more, and see a scoring summary, in the mid-week Bowie News.

Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen passed for four touchdowns in a victory over Northside last Friday. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)