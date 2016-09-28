HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Indians rolling entering bye

By ERIC VICCARO

The Nocona High School football team went into its bye week with a 4-1 record after a 37-14 victory on the road at Perrin.

Perrin-Whitt, coached by Bowie High School graduate Joe Merrett, closed within 10 points of the Indians in the third quarter.

But, then Jeremy James put the Pirates away with a 21-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

James wasn’t effective passing the ball; however, that was the by-product of the Pirate defense attempting to take that part of Nocona’s offense away from the Indians.

“They forced us to run and the kids responded,” Nocona head coach Brad Keck said.

Keck said Parker Marshall’s versatility helped him keep Nocona’s offense moving. Marshall picked up 120 yards on 15 carries and he also threw a 15-yard TD pass. Read more, and see the box score, in the Sept. 28 Bowie News.

Nocona quarterback Jeremy James looks at a Perrin-Whitt defender during Friday’s game at Perrin. James wasn’t as effective passing, but he still helped the Indians beat P-W. (Courtesy photo by William Verdugo)