HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Nocona tops City View

The Nocona Lady Indians regained a winning district record on Saturday with the defeat of City View.

Nocona beat the Lady Mustangs by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17 to bring their district record to 3-2 for the 2016 season.

Payton Ferguson paced the Lady Indians with 10 aces. Ferguson also had 13 digs, one block assist and three aces.

Setters Trystin Fenoglio and Karson Phipps combined 27 set assists and 17 digs. Libero Magye Fenoglio led the defense with 18 digs, one set assist and one kill.

Patty Espinoza and Camry Tompkins added five kills each, while Espinoza also had four digs and one block assist and Tompkins had one dig and one block assist.

District 2A-10

Lindsay 3, Forestburg 0

The Forestburg High School volleyball team lost its first district volleyball game of the 2016 season to the Lindsay Lady Knights on Tuesday evening.

Lindsay defeated the home team by scores of 25-10, 25-21 and 25-11, bringing Forestburg’s district record to 4-1 as they prepare for Saint Jo and Tioga this week.

Despite the loss, Alexia Britain provided the team with 16 digs and Lacy Huddleston added 15.

Collinsville 3, Gold-Burg 0

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears are struggling to win a district game this season, falling to Collinsville on Friday evening for their district loss.

Collinsville defeated Gold-Burg by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-16. Libero Christina Arevalo led the Lady Bears defense with 15 digs and one assist, followed by Danielle Parr with 10 digs.

Shelby Horton and Halie Franklin added a combined 12 digs, 31 assists and 20 serves, while Megan Metz contributed eight digs, three kills, 14 serves and two blocks. Read more, and see district standings, in Sept. 28 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Alexia Britain scooped up 16 digs in last Friday’s loss to Lindsay. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)