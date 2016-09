Sarah Patrick, 2015 homecoming queen with the court that includes: Freshman princess Kymber Pitman, Sophomore princess Charity Brawner, Junior princess Caitlyn Holley and 2016 queen candidates Marysol Avila, Destiny Diaz, Coletta Holland and Ashley Reyling. Representing the Saint Jo kindergarten class was Brody Brown and Bella Holmes. Holland was named this year’s homecoming queen. See more Saint Jo homecoming photos in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.