Jettie Bea Penaluna

July 28, 1936 – September 16, 2016

NOCONA – Jettie Bea Penaluna, 80, died on Sept. 16 in Denton, TX.

A visitation was from 1 – 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Nocona on Sept. 20.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 at The First Baptist Church in Nocona.

Penaluna was born on July 28, 1936 in Bowie to W.E. and Lula Morgan. She married Paul Penaluna on Sept. 30, 1951 and after 63 years of marriage he preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2015.

Penaluna attended school at Prairie Valley and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona, She worked at the Nocona Boot Company for more than 40 years where she began as a production stitcher and retired as a payroll clerk.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and Lula Morgan and son, Arthur Lynn Penaluna.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sue Dulke, Bryan; sons, Robert Penaluna, Iowa Park, Scott Penaluna, Crystal Beach and Michael Penaluna, Denton; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona.