Johnie Bain Wisdom

August 19, 1952 – September 20, 2016

SAINT JO – Johnie Wisdom, 64, died Sept. 20, 2016.

A visitation was from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo with the Rev. Butch Schneider officiating. Burial followed at Farmersville IOOF Cemetery.

He was born Aug. 19, 1952 in Farmersville to James H. Wisdom, Jr. and Doris N. (Smith) Wisdom. He graduated from Van Vleck High School in 1970.

Wisdom attended Wharton County Junior College and then went to East Texas State University in Commerce, where he met his wife, Mary Flusche. They were married Sept. 16, 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster.

Wisdom worked at Otis Engineering Corporation from 1972-1983. He moved to Seguin and became a police officer there from 1985-1990. In 1993, the family moved to Saint Jo where he became the chief of the Saint Jo Police Department until 1997.

In 1998, Wisdom became employed by Halliburton and went to work overseas in Angola, Africa. While employed by Halliburton he became an instructor and taught classes in Carrollton, New Iberia, LA, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, Venezuela and Russia. After working for Otis/Halliburton for 26 years, he retired in February 2015.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. Wisdom, Jr. and Doris N. (Smith) Wisdom.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Flusche) Wisdom, Saint Jo; daughter, Heather M. Wisdom, Garland, TX; son, Heath Wisdom, Cypress; two grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; seven nieces and nephews; and uncle, Tommy Wisdom, San Angelo.