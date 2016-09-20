Joyce Marie Leeper

February 19, 1939 – September 17, 2016

DECATUR – Joyce Marie Leeper, 77, died Sept. 17, 2016 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mallard Cemetery in Forestburg.

Leeper was born Feb. 19, 1939 in South Bend to D.D. and Effie (Taylor) Echols. Leeper graduated from Forestburg High School in 1957.

She married Charles Leeper on April 17, 1958 in Riverside, CA. She was a homemaker and resided in Texas most of her life. Leeper worked for Bell Phone Alarm Company in the 70s and for Walmart since the late 80s before retiring in 1995.

She is preceded in death by her parents, D.D. and Effie Echols, and brother, Jim Echols.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Leeper, Decatur; sons, Rick Leeper, Alvord, Nick Leeper, Irving and Mark Leeper, Weatherford; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Harvey Echols, Washington State, Elvin Echols, Wautaga, Hazel Greenwood, Forestburg, Laveta Mills, Burkburnett and Sondra Whaley, Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.