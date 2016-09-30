Kenneth Scott Lamb

January 17, 1976 – September 27, 2016

BOWIE – Kenneth Scott Lamb, 40, died Sept. 27, 2016 in Dallas, TX.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home prior to the service.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 17, 1976 in Nocona to Roger and Cynthia (Jasin) Lamb. He graduated from Huntsville High School in 1994 and then graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1998. Lamb worked as a CPA in Dallas for several companies for 18 years.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Angeline and Alvin Jasin, and Orion and Vernita Lamb; and nephew, Joseph Samual Lamb.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Stewart, Bowie; siblings, Roger Lamb, Bowie, John Lamb, Dallas, Eric Lamb, Tomball and Angelina Lamb-McLeskey, Ocean Springs, MS; three nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts and uncles.