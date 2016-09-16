Leonard Ritcherson Hill

July 11, 1920 – September 13, 2016

NOCONA — Leonard Ritcherson Hill, 96, died Sept. 13, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was at 1-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Jerry Woods Funeral Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 with the minister David Wingield officiating. Burial followed at the Ryan Cemetery in Ryan, OK.

Hill was born on July 11, 1920 in Grady, OK to John Richerson Hill and Minnie Ola Whatley. He married Mary Hill on Oct. 5, 1941 in Ryan, OK. Hill was a furniture salesman and served in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons, Danny and Teddy Hill; brothers, Cletius and J.R. Hill and son-in-law, Curtis Chapman.

He is survived by his son, Tommy Hill, Valley Mills; daughters, Peggy Moore, Gainesville, Delores Allen, Norman, OK and Sandra Chapman, Fort Worth; sisters, Doris Enos, Oklahoma City, Glenda Long, Nocona and Agnes Matthews Sewell, Bowie; 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Grace Care Center of Nocona, 306 Carolyn Rd., Nocona, TX 76255 or Solaris Hospice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Chapel of Nocona.