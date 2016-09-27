Priscilla Ann Riley

March 7, 1930 – September 22, 2016

RICHARDSON – Priscilla Ann Riley, 86, died Sept. 22, 2016 in Richardson, TX.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Newport Cemetery.

Riley was born March 7, 1930 in Dangerfield to Archie and Pearl (Hamilton) Booker. She attended high school in Wichita Falls where she met and married Lonnie Riley on Aug.17, 1946. They moved to Dallas in the late 60s and several years later she obtained her real estate/broker license in Dallas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Pearl Booker; husband, Lonnie Riley; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her children, Chuck Riley and Booker Riley both of Bowie, Bill Riley, Greenville, Cindy Riley, Plano and Archannette Riley, Greenville; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.