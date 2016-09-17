Rednecks with Paychecks receives permit

By DANI BLACKBURN

Montague County Commissioners approved a mass gathering permit Wednesday morning for the upcoming Rednecks With Paychecks event on Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.

County Judge Rick Lewis explained the permit is part of the Texas Mass Gatherings Act, Title 9, Chapter 751, health and safety code is what the county is tasked to follow.

The code is in place for every event that has a gathering of 2,500 people or more.

Rednecks with Paychecks owner Derrick Morse was in attendance. The event has seen crowds of more than 10,000 people gather at one of the most unique events in Texas. The event is located on 1,000-plus acres just miles away from Saint Jo.

