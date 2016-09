The Ex-Students Association of Saint Jo High School is busy planning the 2016 celebration for Sept. 23-24.

This is the every-five- year event for the community. Activities will begin on Sept. 23 with registration and visitation in the Saint Jo School library from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be a pep rally at 3 p.m. as the Panthers prepare to take on Savoy Harley Sewell Field at 7:30 p.m.

Read the full story in the weekend News.