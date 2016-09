Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum had its annual fundraiser Shebang last Saturday night in Nocona and welcomed a large crowd.

(Top photo) Sue Ellen Henry was presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award. She is shown with NellAnn McBroom of the TNT curatorial staff and board made the presentation.

TNT recognized the “Barn boys,” volunteers who have been working on the agriculture exhibit barn. They are: Robert Howington, Jim Admire, Wes Morton, Rob Storey.