SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Oct. 4

High School Sports

Sept. 28

Cross Country

2 p.m., Bowie’s Rabbit Run, high school and junior high, with Bellevue, Gold-Burg
4 p.m., Forestburg and Saint Jo at Prairie Valley Meet

Sept. 29

Football

4:30 p.m., Nocona at Bowie, combo game
5 p.m., Nocona at Bowie, seventh grade game
6 p.m., Petrolia at Bowie, eighth-grade game

Sept. 30

Volleyball

4:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Lindsay
4:30 p.m., Forestburg at Tioga
4:30 p.m., Gold-Burg at Prairie Valley
5 p.m., Bowie at Nocona

Football

7:30 p.m., Savoy at Forestburg
7:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Throckmorton

Oct. 1

Cross Country

Nocona at Lindsay Invitational

Oct. 3

Volleyball

4 p.m., Boyd at Bowie, seventh and eighth-grade games
5 p.m., Forestburg at Montague

Oct. 4

Volleyball

4:30 p.m., City View at Bowie
4:30 p.m., Nocona at Holliday
5 p.m., Collinsville at Saint Jo
5 p.m., Gold-Burg at Forestburg
5 p.m., Valley View at Prairie Valley

