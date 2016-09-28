SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Oct. 4

High School Sports
Sept. 28
Cross Country
2 p.m., Bowie’s Rabbit Run, high school and junior high, with Bellevue, Gold-Burg
4 p.m., Forestburg and Saint Jo at Prairie Valley Meet
Sept. 29
Football
4:30 p.m., Nocona at Bowie, combo game
5 p.m., Nocona at Bowie, seventh grade game
6 p.m., Petrolia at Bowie, eighth-grade game
Sept. 30
Volleyball
4:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Lindsay
4:30 p.m., Forestburg at Tioga
4:30 p.m., Gold-Burg at Prairie Valley
5 p.m., Bowie at Nocona
Football
7:30 p.m., Savoy at Forestburg
7:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Throckmorton
Oct. 1
Cross Country
Nocona at Lindsay Invitational
Oct. 3
Volleyball
4 p.m., Boyd at Bowie, seventh and eighth-grade games
5 p.m., Forestburg at Montague
Oct. 4
Volleyball
4:30 p.m., City View at Bowie
4:30 p.m., Nocona at Holliday
5 p.m., Collinsville at Saint Jo
5 p.m., Gold-Burg at Forestburg
5 p.m., Valley View at Prairie Valley
Bowie’s Logan Boyd (8) makes a reception during the second half of Friday’s game versus Jacksboro. The Jackrabbits are off this week in preparation for the Oct. 7 district opener at Boyd. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
