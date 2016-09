A late night traffic stop conducted by Montague County Sheriff Deputies on Sept. 12 netted an arrest.

Along with the arrest, five grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized. Around 10 p.m. Deputy Brandon Fischer and Deputy Lee Phariss arrested Angela Lynn Johnson, 38, Bowie after making a traffic stop onĀ Orchard Road for traffic violations.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.