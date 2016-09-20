William Franklin “Billy” Neeld

August 28, 1931 – September 17, 2016

BOWIE – William Franklin “Billy” Neeld, 85, died Sept. 17, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 5 -7 p.m. Sept. 20 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Neeld was born Aug. 28, 1931 in Stoneburg to Henry and Lela (Brown) Neeld. He graduated from Stoneburg High School in 1949.

Neeld married Virgie Cowley on Aug. 20, 1950 in Stoneburg. He served his country in the National Guard. He owned and operated Billy F. Neeld Mens Store in Bowie for 15 years.

In 1976 they moved to Lubbock where he worked for Dunlaps Department Store making tailor made clothing. He retired in 2008 and moved back to Bowie.

Neeld was an active member of the Lions Club, a deacon at the First Baptist Church, he helped start the Bowie Jaycees, was past president of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the VFW Post 252.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lela Neeld; brother, Perry Neeld and grandson, Koby Neeld.

He is survived by his wife, Virgie Neeld, Bowie; children, Keila Hendrix, Allen, Daron Neeld, Breckenridge and Necole Boyd, Mesquite; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.