Chicken and Bread Days welcomes fall season

One of Bowie’s most popular festivals, Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival filled downtown with a huge crowd Saturday for all the activities.

The festival, created and presented by Main Street Bowie, celebrated its 21st year Saturday opening to a sunny Fall day. Children enjoyed the pumpkin sweep and many games, while families shopped, watched the live performances and enjoyed carnival food.

Shannon Skiles, Main Street manager, said the day went great and all the activities ran smoothly.

The opening contest for the day was the fiddler’s contest one of the marquee events for the festival. Grand champion went to Katie Crawford, Burleson.

Pictured: The car show filled downtown with classic cars during the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival. (Photo by Barbara Green)