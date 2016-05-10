Nocona readies triennial homecoming

The Nocona Indians are ready to celebrate their triennial homecoming, with events planned throughout the weekend.

Honor classes for this year’s events include 1964, 1965 and 1966.

There will be a bonfire at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night on Airport Road. The senior class will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day to help unload for those who would like to drop off brush for the event. The bonfire will be followed by a pep rally at noon on Friday in the middle school gym.

A reception will be at the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum for all alumni from 2-5 p.m. on Friday.

The Nocona Indians will face off against the Holliday Eagles for the main event at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The homecoming court will be presented during halftime, with fireworks highlighting the night’s events.

Pictured the homecoming royalty nominees: The Nocona High School Homecoming Court members are: Angel Rhudy, Tristan Cable, Deziray Graham, Luis Rico, Magye Fenoglio, Parker Marshall, Marcus Carter and Karson Phipps. The students are all seniors. (Photo by Todd Peterson)