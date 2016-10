The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts presented a Salute to the Military- USO Style last Saturday with a musical variety show featuring local talent. Students made a grand entry for the show by carrying American flags singing “Grand Old Flag” as the veterans came to the front of the stage.

In a comical turn, the junior high students performed as political candidates in “Political Jeopardy.” See more photos in the mid-week News. (Photos by Barbara Green)