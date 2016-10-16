Saint Jo budget history gets examination

By ERIC VICCARO

Former Saint Jo mayor and current infrastructure consultant Tom Weger presented a budget study before city council and a packed audience on Wednesday.

Weger chose to review budgets from the past eight years, which included a few from when he served as mayor.

“Our revenues have been flat, except they were down in 2013,” Weger said.

He noted there has been growth in the tax base in recent years with the addition of new businesses.

Weger explained to the citizenry there has been a decline in the amount of money dedicated to capital improvements, while there has been more spent on equipment acquisition – especially for the police and public works departments.

