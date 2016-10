Kit Rudd is riding horseback from Amarillo to Dallas to raise awareness for the homeless. On Wednesday, he riding along U.S. Highway 287 shown here just north of Bowie. Rudd is vice president of Yellow City Community Outreach in Amarillo, which is raising money to build tiny homes to help those who are homeless. Throughout the trip, he also is fundraising and bringing supplies to those in need. He hoped to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Friday. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)