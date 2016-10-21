BASEBALL: Bowie will have two-day tourney this weekend

There will be a fall ball baseball tournament at the Bowie High School outdoor sports complex on Oct. 22-23.

Proceeds benefit the Bowie Booster Club.

Teams may hit nine players, or a line-up. Courtesy runners will be allowed for the pitcher and catcher only, with last batted out.

The mercy rule is 10 runs after four innings and eight after five.

The admission fee is $8 for a complete tournament pass and $5 for a day pass. The concession stand will be in operation.

Bowie will have a team in the field. Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 22

9:30 a.m., Fit-N-Wise vs. Bowie

11:45 a.m., Fit-N-Wise vs. Black Sox 16-under

2 p.m., Bowie vs. Black Sox 18-under

4:15 p.m., Peaster vs. Black Sox 16-under

6:30 p.m., Peaster vs. Black Sox 18-U

Oct. 23

9:30 a.m., Fit-N-Wise vs. Peaster

11:45 p.m., Fit-N-Wise vs. Black Sox 16-under

2 p.m., Peaster vs. Black Sox 18-under

4:15 p.m., Black Sox 16-U vs. Bowie

6:30 p.m., Black Sox 18-under vs. Bowie

There will be a two-day baseball tournament in Bowie this weekend, with proceeds benefiting the Booster Club. (Metro graphic, used with permission)