BEDC board to meet Oct. 19

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the board room at 201A Walnut.

Monthly items will include the financial statements and reports, plus expenses. Board officers of president, vice president and secretary-treasurer will be elected for the new term.

The board will consider hiring a construction material testing company for the Bowie Business Park and receive the business operational annual report and consultation from American Hat Company. The last item could convene into executive session.

Also during executive session the review and evaluation of the executive director’s position and contract will be addressed. Any action on those closed session items would be made back in open session.