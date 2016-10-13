Bobby Wayne Posey

June 20, 1955 – September 30, 2016

BOWIE – Bobby Wayne Posey, 61, passed away to his eternal home in Heaven on Sept. 30, 2016.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Central Baptist Church in Bowie. Pastor Rocky Lindley of Central Baptist Church will be officiating. A private burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Bobby was born on June 20, 1955, in Nocona. He graduated from Bowie High School.

Bobby worked in the majority of his career as a printer for The Bowie News and for the Wichita Falls Shopper. He also worked a number of years as an assistant manager for the Car Lovers Car Wash in Fort Worth. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports an playing games with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Mullens; father, Marion Bob Posey and a great niece, Carrol Grace Posey.

Bobby is survived by his two sisters, Deborah Green, Bowie and Nanette Posey, Mesquite; two brothers, Tim Posey, Dallas and Spencer Mullens, McKinney; nieces and nephews, Alicia and Jacky Betts, Guy and Elesha Green; Ryan and Kailey Posey, Tayor Mullens, and Camry and Jake Mullens; great nieces and nephews, Payton and Tamran Betts, Harly Betts, Brylie Green, Brenley Green and Haddon Posey; one great-great niece, Evelyn Betts and other family and loved friend, Debra Wiist.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Central Baptist Church Missionary Fund or the Central Baptist Church Youth Ministry.

Paid publication