Bowie ambulance involved in wreck; no injuries

An ambulance operated by the City of Bowie Ambulance Service was damaged when it was involved in a two-vehicle accident north of the city on Wednesday, but there were no injuries.

The accident occurred at 6:54 p.m. on Oct. 5 at State Highway 59 and Merrett Road.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Dan Buesing said it involved a 2007 Dodge pickup driven Trisha Starnes, 47, Bowie, and a Bowie ambulance enroute from Nocona General Hospital after a transport.

While specific details were not available from the investigating trooper, Buesing said it appears Starnes was pulling onto Highway 59 from Merrett Road where she was traveling. Read the full story in the weekend News.