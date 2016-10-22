Bowie animal control issues warning for snakes

City of Bowie Animal Control Officer Willy Conway issue a warning to citizens to be on the watch for rattlesnakes and other snakes that are active at this time of year.

This week, Conway, responded to a call on Ussery Street where a rattlesnake was located and escaped under the house.

The snake was approximately five-feet long and reportedly “as big around as an arm,” report the police. One also was located in the Aljo Addition.

Citizens are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and learn to recognize the different snake species that are likely to be in the area. Read the full story with tips to help avoid snakes in the weekend News.