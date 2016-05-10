Bowie Chamber brings back Cajun Shrimp Boil for auction

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will have its annual dinner and auction fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the Bowie Community Center.

This year’s dinner will be a Cajun Shrimp Boil with all the fixings. Tickets are on sale now for $25 each at the chamber of commerce office or you can call to reserve your tickets. Only 150 tickets are being sold, so get your tickets early.

Networking, appetizers and silent auction will begin at 6:30 pm. Dinner at 7 p.m. and the live auction will begin shortly thereafter.

Executive Director Diane Thomlinson shared a sneak peak at some of the live auction items: Texas Rangers ticket package, Red River Air Boat tour, wild hog hunt, fire engine ride to school, a 40X felt American Hat, SA-08 Weatherby shotgun and more.

There also will be gift baskets, décor items, jewelry and more on the silent auction tables.

To reserve your tickets or donate an item to the auction call the chamber at 872-1173.