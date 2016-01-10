Bowie Hospital Authority dissolution plan hits some roadblocks

The Bowie Hospital Authority is running into roadblocks to dissolution, despite the hospital building closed for nearly one year and the majority of its major debts being paid.

Board members met Wednesday for the first time since May when the hospital sale was finalized. The group went into executive session for discussions with its attorney regarding the dissolution, a custodian of the escrow account and accounts payable.

City officials Mayor Larry Slack and City Manager Ricky Tow sat in on the session since the city was a support entity for the original creation of the authority.

Lynn Heller, interim chief executive officer, said Thursday the board voted to have its attorney and city attorney meet and talk about strategies for dissolving the authority. Read the full story in the weekend News.