Bowie ISD reviews its FIRST rating

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie Independent School District received a perfect 30 on its 2014-15 Financial Integrity Rating and reviewed that information in a required public hearing Monday night.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pastusek presented the report for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2015.

He explained the purpose of the FIRST system is to ensure school districts will be accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in that management.

The district has earned a passing rating during the past 12 years the rating system has been in place. Pastusek explained the report covers all aspects of reporting from debt payment to administrative cost ratios. Read the full story in the weekend News.

Pictured: Longtime Trustee Todd McMurray (Right) was presented with a plaque honoring his service to the board running from 2001 to 2016. He opted not to run for another term. (Photo by Barbara Green)