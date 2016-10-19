Bowie, Nocona marching bands head to UIL contest

Montague County’s two high school marching bands will compete at University Interscholastic League marching contest on Oct. 22 in Northwest High School Stadium.

Bowie’s Mighty Marching Maroon and Nocona’s Pride of the Tribe will both travel to Northwest for the Region 2 UIL Marching contest.

While this is not a year where a 3A band advances to state, the bands still are working their hardest to earn that superior rating.

On contest day Bowie performs at 12:15 p.m., followed by Pilot Point at 12:30 p.m.; Nocona at 12:45 p.m.; Paradise at 1 p.m.; Ponder at 1:15 p.m.; Boyd at 1:30 p.m. and Callisburg at 1:45 p.m. Results will be announced at 2 p.m.

(Top photo) Bowie's Mighty Marching Maroon Band.